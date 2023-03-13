West Bengal Likely To Receive Rainfall, Thunderstorms From March 14

After a prolonged spell of dry weather, West Bengal is likely to receive rainfall later this week, aided by the likely formation of a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, the Met department said here on Monday.

Thunderstorms with lightning or hailstorm, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, is very likely over north Bengal districts from March 14 to 20, the weatherman said.

Among the districts that are likely to experience thunderstorms with light to moderate rain include Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong.

South Bengal districts are expected to receive thunderstorm with lightning along with gusty wind at one or two places from March 15 to 20, the weather office added.