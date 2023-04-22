Last Updated:

West Bengal: Locals, Cops Clash Over Minor's Rape & Death, BJP Claims Coverup By Police

Clashes erupted in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur over the death of a minor who was also allegedly raped. The police has arrested two people named as accused.

General News
 
| Written By
Harsh Vardhan

Image: ANI


Fresh clashes erupted on Saturday between the West Bengal police and the locals over the alleged rape and murder of a minor in the Uttar Dinajpur district. The live visuals accessed by Republic showed the police officials firing tear gas shells and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), in their full gear, trying to quell the unrest in the district. 

This comes after the first wave of protest wherein stones were pelted on the police and tires were burnt on roads. The locals are angry over the death of the teenager, a resident of the Gangua village who went missing on Thursday evening. Her dead body was recovered from a pond the next morning, a senior police officer revealed.

Enraged by the incident, the locals resisted the police who went to recover the girl's dead body by pelting stones and putting blockades on the road. This led to lathi-charge from the police and firing of tear gas to control the mob. Another reason for the anger against the police is their alleged brutality as they were seen dragging the deceased's body after its recovery. Meanwhile, two people named as accused have been arrested in the case.

READ | West Bengal: Woman dies at railway station in Purba Bardhaman district, West Bengal

BJP's IT-department head Amit Malviya shared a video on Twitter calling out the police for "insensitively dragging" the minor's dead body. BJP Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar also shared a video where the victim's family members were allegedly being beaten by the police officers.

READ | West Bengal: Minor raped, murdered in Uttar Dinajpur district; Complaint lodged, probe on

'We will meet the victim's family': NCPCR chief

The chief of NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Priyank Kanoongo told Republic TV that he has arrived in Uttar Dinajpur where he will meet the victim's family. He said that he will also meet the investigating officers and the doctors who performed the post-mortem to learn more about this case.

READ | Calcutta HC directs CBI to investigate municipal recruitment scam in West Bengal on basis of ED findings

Earlier on Twitter, Kanoongo tweeted, "The @NCPCR_ has taken cognisance of News Reports of gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl child in Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur of West Bengal. A fact finding team will be visiting there to conduct inquiry."

READ | West Bengal Shocker: Video of cops dragging rape victim's mortal remains triggers outrage

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also took congnisance of the matter and has requested the Bengal Director General of Police to intervene and carry out fair investigation.

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation including Majumdar claimed that they were stopped from visiting Uttar Dinajpur. Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, claimed per ANI, that the BJP leaders were taken to a police station instead. The BJP MLAs also claimed that they were not allowed to meet the victim's family.

 

First Published:
COMMENT