West Bengal: Locals, Cops Clash Over Minor's Rape & Death, BJP Claims Coverup By Police

Fresh clashes erupted on Saturday between the West Bengal police and the locals over the alleged rape and murder of a minor in the Uttar Dinajpur district. The live visuals accessed by Republic showed the police officials firing tear gas shells and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), in their full gear, trying to quell the unrest in the district.

This comes after the first wave of protest wherein stones were pelted on the police and tires were burnt on roads. The locals are angry over the death of the teenager, a resident of the Gangua village who went missing on Thursday evening. Her dead body was recovered from a pond the next morning, a senior police officer revealed.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Clashes erupt in Uttar Dinajpur over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl. Police and security personnel on the spot. pic.twitter.com/GeGEaVMxP2 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

Enraged by the incident, the locals resisted the police who went to recover the girl's dead body by pelting stones and putting blockades on the road. This led to lathi-charge from the police and firing of tear gas to control the mob. Another reason for the anger against the police is their alleged brutality as they were seen dragging the deceased's body after its recovery. Meanwhile, two people named as accused have been arrested in the case.

In this video, the body West Bengal Police is insensitively dragging is that of a minor rape and murder victim from the Rajbongshi community in Uttar Dinajpur’s Kaliaganj. Such haste is often seen when the purpose is to eliminate or dilute evidence and cover up the crime… pic.twitter.com/zgz2Rxlik1 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 22, 2023

BJP's IT-department head Amit Malviya shared a video on Twitter calling out the police for "insensitively dragging" the minor's dead body. BJP Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar also shared a video where the victim's family members were allegedly being beaten by the police officers.

Another girl raped and murdered in Kaliaganj, Uttar Dinajpur, WB. The girl belong to Rajbongshi (SC) community. Instead of taking action against the perpetrators, police is beating and pressurising the family members. Shame!! pic.twitter.com/YNzwLUWvXP — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) April 21, 2023

'We will meet the victim's family': NCPCR chief

The chief of NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) Priyank Kanoongo told Republic TV that he has arrived in Uttar Dinajpur where he will meet the victim's family. He said that he will also meet the investigating officers and the doctors who performed the post-mortem to learn more about this case.

Earlier on Twitter, Kanoongo tweeted, "The @NCPCR_ has taken cognisance of News Reports of gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl child in Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur of West Bengal. A fact finding team will be visiting there to conduct inquiry."

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also took congnisance of the matter and has requested the Bengal Director General of Police to intervene and carry out fair investigation.

A fact finding team will be visiting there to conduct inquiry.@PMOIndia — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) April 21, 2023

Meanwhile, a BJP delegation including Majumdar claimed that they were stopped from visiting Uttar Dinajpur. Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, claimed per ANI, that the BJP leaders were taken to a police station instead. The BJP MLAs also claimed that they were not allowed to meet the victim's family.