West Bengal Logs 1,011 New COVID-19 Cases, Seven Fresh Fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,93,891 on Sunday as 1,011 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Seven more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the toll to 21,366.

The state had logged 1,113 cases and seven deaths on Saturday.

The number of active cases dipped to 15,314 from 16,699 on the previous day as 2,389 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,57,211.

The daily positivity rate was at 7.78 per cent as 12,989 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it added.

