West Bengal Logs 211 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths

West Bengal on Tuesday recorded 211 fresh COVID-19 cases, 122 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 21,08,188, a health department bulletin said.

The coronavirus death toll rose to 21,477 as two more persons succumbed to the infection, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases improved to 1,965 from 2,002 on Monday following 246 recoveries, the bulletin added.

So far, 20,84,746 people have recovered from the disease in the state, it added.

