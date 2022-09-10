West Bengal Logs 263 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

West Bengal Saturday reported 263 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 59 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 21,09,090, a health department bulletin said.

As one more COVID-19 death was reported, the total number of fatalities rose to 21,482.

The positivity rate for the day was 3.17 per cent as 8,306 samples were tested during the day. An estimated 214 persons recovered from the virus during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,85,649.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.89 per cent.

Bengal currently has 1,959 active COVID-19 cases.

On Friday the state had reported 204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death.

A total of 2,63,69,494 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, the bulletin added.

