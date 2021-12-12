West Bengal Logs 583 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 More Deaths

West Bengal on Sunday reported 583 new COVID-19 cases, 45 less than the previous day, a health department bulletin said.

Six more fatalities caused by the virus, three less than Saturday, have taken the overall death toll to 19,600, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 tally in the state is now 16,23,191.

Of the fresh cases, Kolkata and North 24 Parganas accounted for 217 and 108 respectively, it added.

As many as 15,96,043 patients have been cured of the infection, including 591 during the day.

Four coronavirus deaths were recorded in North 24 Parganas and two in Kolkata.

The state is now left with 7,548 active cases, 14 less than the previous day, while the daily positivity rate is 1.59 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 36,573 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,07,59,150.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)