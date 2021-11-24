West Bengal logs 720 new COVID-19 cases, 10 fatalities

Kolkata, Nov 23 (PTI) West Bengal on Tuesday reported 720 new COVID-19 cases, 105 more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 16,11,180, a health department bulletin said.

Ten new COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours pushed the death toll to 19,407. The metropolis reported four deaths followed by Jalapaiguri district two and one each from North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Dakshin Dinajpur districts, it said.

On Monday West Bengal had reported 605 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths.

The state now has 7,914 active COVID-19 cases.

A total of 15,83,859 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 741 during the day.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.30 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.20 per cent, the bulletin said.

The administration has so far tested 2,00,71,197 samples for COVID-19, including 36,014 samples in the last 24 hours. PTI SCH RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)