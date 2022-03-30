West Bengal: Man From Birbhum Rapes 9-year-old Girl In Purba Birbhaman; Arrested

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened near the Galsi police station area on Monday night when a cultural programme was underway in the village, they said.

The girl had stepped out of the venue to drink water at a tube well when the accused forcibly took her to a nearby house that was empty and allegedly raped her there, they said.

The girl somehow managed to flee the house and returned home bleeding profusely from her genitals, police said. The man, a driver by profession, is a resident of Bolpur in the Birbhum district. He had come to his relative's place in Galsi to watch the programme.

After the girl's family lodged a police complaint, the man was arrested. When produced at a special POCSO court on Tuesday, no lawyer wanted to represent him and he was sent to judicial custody till April 11, police said.

The girl is presently undergoing treatment at the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Birbhum massacre

The incident comes in the backdrop of increasing violence in the Birbhum district of Bengal, where six women and two juveniles were charred to death, in a suspected case of revenge killing. Following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh, a violent mob allegedly set houses on fire with petrol bombs, killing eight people in Rampurhat village.

Moreover, autopsy reports revealed that the women and children were brutally beaten by the accused before locking them in rooms and setting the houses on fire. At least 22 accused have been arrested in connection with the Rampurhat killings, including the brother of the deceased TMC leader. The Calcutta High Court has handed over the case to CBI.