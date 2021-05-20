West Bengal: Man Protests With Sheep Outside Raj Bhavan Over COVID-19 Crisis

In a bid to protest against the worsening coronavirus situation in West Bengal, a man assembled with eight sheep in front of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. While taking to Twitter, WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar shared the video of the man standing outside the North Gate with his flock of sheep and said that the security of the Raj Bhavan premises was breached with impunity in front of the Kolkata Police. The man with his herd remained outside the gate for about five to seven minutes before the policemen drove then away from the high-security area.

And on this stance @KolkataPolice (laughable one) is that the man was keen to have photo with Raj Bhawan background. No action whatsoever taken. pic.twitter.com/95mmLGghSC — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 19, 2021

Protest against ‘dirty politics’ amid pandemic

The man had restored to such a mode of protest as a gathering of people is not allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and prohibitory orders are in force in the area. The protest also comes during a time when there is reportedly oxygen scarcity in the state and COVID-19 patients are not getting beds in the hospitals. According to PTI, Suman Mitra, a spokesman of the organisation that carried out this unusual protest, had said the demonstration was organised to protest “lack of concern” by the governor for the people who are facing the brunt due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state, scarcity in supply of oxygen, rise in deaths.

“Instead, he is only preoccupied with other issues which can be dealt with later on,” Mitra added. She said, “Our protest is against the dirty politics at the time of pandemic when people of Bengal are suffering”.

WB Governor seeks police report

Reacting to the incident, the Governor of West Bengal, however, lashed out against the state’s law and orders and even hit out at Kolkata Police for not taking any action against the man, who brought the sheep. Dhankhar even tagged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata Police and said that the protest took place even when the area is subject to 144 CrPC prohibitory orders.

The Governor said, “These persons shouted slogans against the COnstitutional Head of State, and hurled unsavoury slogans denigrating the dignity and prestige of the Head of State. They also continuously blocked the access to the North gate, threatening the safety of the high-security Raj Bhawan and compromising the security of His Excellency the Governor of West Bengal as well as his family members”.

He added, “During this entire shocking episode, no responsive stand was taken by the senior police officers present at the spot, and the rule of law was violated with impunity”.

State of law and order ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ even at the main entry gate of Raj Bhawan worrisome with stance police ⁦@KolkataPolice⁩ leaving all to be desired.



And all this when the area is subject to 144 CrPC prohibitory orders.



Constrained to seek an update on it. pic.twitter.com/HIiD7bTf67 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 19, 2021

(With inputs from PTI)

