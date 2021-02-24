West Bengal Mandates COVID Negative Report For Arrivals From Maharashtra, 3 Other States

Amid a spike in coronavirus infections in some states, the West Bengal government has made it mandatory for travellers flying from four states,- Maharashtra, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka to show negative COVID-19 test report before entering the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

As per the notification issued by the health department, passengers travelling by air should undergo an RT-PCR test within 72 hours from the time of departure of the air carrier.

Considering the daily rise in the COVID-19 cases in the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana, the decision has been taken by the West Bengal health department.

"In view of the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases in the states of Maharashra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana and in continuation of 385/HS/PA/20 dated 26thAugust, 2020 this is to inform you that the state Government has decided that from 12.00 noon of 27th February, 2021, all passengers coming to West Bengal from the aforesaid 4 states shall mandatorily carry a covid negative RT-PCR report for such test conducted within 72 hours of flight departure. Accordingly, I would request that suitable instructions may kindly be issued to all airlines", the notification read.

Maharashtra and Kerala comprise 75% of active cases

Maharashtra recorded 8,807 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 21,21,119. At present, there are 59,358 active cases in the state. With 2772 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 20,08,623.

Kerala on the other hand, logged 4,106 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths on Wednesday, taking the caseload to 10,45,358 and toll to 4,136. State Health Minister K K Shailaja said the state tested 70,568 samples in the last 24 hours and the test positivity rate was 5.82 per cent.

As per the official release of the Health and Family Welfare Department earlier in the week, Maharashtra and Kerala alone contributed 75% of the total active COVID-19 cases.

2nd phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive announced

The central government on Wednesday announced the 2nd phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. from March 1. Elaborating further, the government said that everyone over 60 years of age and those over 45 years of age with comorbidities will be able to get the vaccine free at government hospitals and for a minimal charge at private hospitals. It added that no vulnerable person will be left out and no stone will be left unturned to help everyone heal from the disease.

