West Bengal: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Factory In South 24 Parganas

A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Falta in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Friday. Fire officials are present at spot.

A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Falta in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Friday. The incident was reported at Kathalphuli More in Naopukuria of Falta. According to locals and fire sources, the workers of the factory suddenly saw the smoke coming out of the factory this afternoon. 

The incident was reported to the fire brigade and police. The fire brigade and Falta police immediately rushed to the spot and rescued the workers inside the factory. Till the time this copy was published, there were no reports of casualties, the fire reportedly broke out due to the presence of plastic flammable material in the factory.

More information awaited.

