West Bengal May Go Into Partial Lockdown From January 3 As COVID-19 Cases Rise: Sources

Amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases across the country, there is a possibility of a partial lockdown in the state of West Bengal from January 3, along with restrictions on domestic flights. As per sources, bars, restaurants and schools in the state are also likely to shut down. This comes a day after the West Bengal government decided to suspend all flights arriving from the UK to Kolkata airport which will be effective from 3 January 2022. The state has currently recorded 3,451 new COVID cases.

As per reports, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to attend a government event on January 3, which has now been called off. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court and district courts have also decided to function virtually from January 3, apart from exceptional cases.

Omicron cases on the rise

While Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Omicron cases at 454, Delhi's Omicron count crossed over 350. On 1 January 2022, the Ministry of Health informed that 488 out of 1,431 patients diagnosed with the 'highly transmissible' have recuperated from the infection. Tamil Nadu reported 118 Omicron infections and Gujarat has reported 115 cases of the new COVID-19 variant.

The states are followed by Kerala at 109, Rajasthan at 69, Telangana at 62, Haryana at 37, Karnataka at 34, Andhra Pradesh at 17, West Bengal at 17, Odisha at 14, Madhya Pradesh at 9, Uttar Pradesh at 8, Uttarakhand at 4, Chandigarh at 3, Jammu and Kashmir at 3, Andaman Nicobar Islands at 2, Goa at 1, Himachal Pradesh at 1, Ladakh at 1, Manipur at 1 and Punjab at 1.

India's Omicron tally climbs to 1,431

With Mumbai reporting 454 fresh cases of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, the country's total tally has climbed to 1,431. While Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases, it is followed by Delhi with 361 cases, Kerala at 109, Gujarat at 115, Rajasthan at 69 cases, Telangana at 62 cases and Haryana at 37.

The country's COVID-19 active caseload rose to 1,04,781 with 22,775 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry informed on January 1.