West Bengal: NCPCR Asks Chief Secy, DGP To File Detailed Report On Malda Blasts In 10 Days

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to the State's Chief Secretary and DGP to submit a detailed report on the bomb blast that took place in Malda on April 24, in which five children were critically injured. Given that similar incidents have been reported in the past but without any police action against the perpetrators, the child rights protection agency has demanded a speedy investigation. It's important to note NCPCR has mentioned in the request, that similar incidents in the past have been ignored by the authorities, calling them cylinder blasts.

NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo writes to West Bengal Chief Secretary & West Bengal DGP over inquiry into the incident of bomb blast that injured 5 children at Gopalnagar Village in Malda district of West Bengal pic.twitter.com/8zInTI4SGB — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

NCPCR writes to WB DGP and CS

NCPCR chairman Priyank Kanoongo in a letter to the West Bengal Chief Secretary and DGP stated that the commission has received a memorandum from MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury informing about the incident of bomb blast on April 24 that took place in Gopalnagar village in the Malda district in West Bengal. In the blast, five children were critically injured. She further informed that similar bomb blasts have taken place in the region in the past but without any concern, they have been shelved attributing them as cylinder blasts. The accused have also not been adequately punished. "Therefore seeking expeditious and detailed probe to unearth the violators of child rights and book them for the sake of justice. The commission also requests your good office to submit the report within 10 days."

The NCPCR has requested to provide the information on the following matters in 24 hours. 1) Provide immediate relief to the injured children 2) Ensure specialised medical treatment to the children and 3) Provide medical reports of the injured children.

Action has also been requested by NCPCR on conducting a search operation in the area; to take remedial measures to avoid the recurrence of such incidents; Providing a seizure report of the incident including the photograph; As the blast is being categorised as a cylinder blast, the authorised personnel should be booked.

Meanwhile, five people have been arrested in connection with the crude bomb blasts that occurred in Malda. They are local residents, said Superintendent of Police Amitava Maiti. The condition of two children, who were critically injured and admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, are stable, he said. More crude bombs were discovered underneath a tree beside a local mosque, which were defused by the bomb disposal squad.

Image: PTI, @KanoongoPriyank