West Bengal: NIA Arrests Two In Connection To Bomb Scare Outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's Home

In a recent development concerning the bomb scare outside BJP MP Arjun Singh's house in West Bengal, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two people on Tuesday.

The persons arrested by the NIA were identified as Rahul Kumar and Badal Kumar Basfore. It is pertinent to note here that the West Bengal Police on September 8 had arrested the same individuals in connection to the bomb hurl outside the houses of the BJP MP and his son.

NIA conducts searches and arrests two linked with the case

A day after the Home Affairs Ministry had delegated the case over to the NIA, an FIR was re-registered by the national probing agency on September 14 in connection to the case. After rigorous searches, the NIA went ahead and arrested two accused, who were also previously arrested by the West Bengal Police in connection to same allegations.

The NIA in its FIR had mentioned that over 20 miscreants were involved in the attack, which was targeted at assassinating the BJP MP and his family.

On September 16, a two-member NIA team went to West Bengal's Bhatpara, where Arjun Singh resided. They inspected the house and spoke to MP Singh to have a better understanding of the situation. The NIA also communicated with the policemen posted in and around his residence. Besides, they also went to the local police station and held a discussion with the investigating officers regarding their findings on the matter, an official of the NIA told PTI.

Backdrop of the bombings outside Arjun Singh's home

BJP MP Arjun Singh had previously alleged that Trinamool Congress was plotting his 'assassination' and a demand for an NIA probe was urged by the MP following the bomb attack. Back on September 8, three crude bombs were hurled outside Arjun Singh’s 'Majdoor Bhavan' at Jagaddal in West Bengal between 6-6.30 a.m.

The attacks happened despite the presence of security personnel. The bombs damaged the entrance gates, pictures of which were shared by the leader on social media. However, Arjun Singh was not present at the building during the attack and no injuries were reported from the attack even though his family members were present inside the house.

Image Credits - Twitter (Arjun Singh)/ANI