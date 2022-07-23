West Bengal: NIA Files Chargesheet Against 3 Accused In Khejuri Bomb Blast Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed chargesheet against three accused involved in the Khejuri bomb blast case in West Bengal. The case pertains to manufacturing bombs in a house of one of the accused - Kankan Karan, in Khejuri, Purba Medinipur district, to terrorise general public. The ploy came to the fore on January 5 and the bombs went off in the house, where they were made.

During the blast, accused Kankan Karan and Anup Das were injured severely, and subsequently, the latter succumbed to his injuries. The case was initially registered on January 5 and was later re-registered on January 25 by NIA.

Chargesheet details

The charge sheet was filed against Samar Shankar Mandal under the section 120B, 109 & 201 of IPC and 4 & 6 of Explosive Substances Act. The other accused booked under similar sections include Ratan Pramanik, Kankan Karan, Anup Das, who died in the explosion and thus charges were abated against him.

Two persons including a Trinamool congress worker were killed in the explosion in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district in January this year. The ruling TMC alleged BJP workers were behind the blast, a claim which the saffron party rejected. Following the incident, clashes were reported between the TMC and BJP supporters in Khejuri.

CID recovers 15 crude bombs in the North 24 Parganas district

The bomb squad of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Friday recovered 15 crude bombs in the Jagaddal area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. The CID later disposed off the bombs in a closed paper mill.

In the early hours of July 17, in a separate but a similar incident to the one in Khejuri, people making bombs in a field in Malda district were killed when the bombs went off while they were being manufactured. Police said that the deceased, identified as Safikul Islam (30) and Farjan SK (45), were making bombs at a farm field in Jesarathtala Balutola when the blast happened.

"The locals heard a massive blast around 2.30 am. By the time our personnel reached the area, it was found that three injured people were taken to the hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared two of them, while the other person is undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital," a police officer said.

Image: PTI