West Bengal Observes Lockdown On Aug 31; Public Transport,Offices & Markets To Remain Shut

In a bid to contain the spread of Coronavirus, West Bengal will witness a complete lockdown on Monday, August 31. The state government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also decided to enforce lockdown in the state on September 7, 11 and 12. Earlier the TMC government had announced a total shutdown across the state on August 5, August 8, August 16-17, and August 23-24.

Public transport, offices and markets to remain shut

Public transport, offices and markets will remain shut across the state in the view of complete lockdown on Monday. Moreover, Banks, shopping malls and other commercial establishments will remain shut for the day. Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will also remain suspended.

However, essential services like medicine shops and health institutions will remain open as these have been kept out of the purview of the complete shutdown. Petrol pumps will also continue to operate. Educational institutions, including schools, colleges, which were closed since late March when the first phase of the nationwide lockdown was imposed, will continue to remain shut.

WB govt to discuss with Centre about upcoming lockdowns

The West Bengal government has been implementing bi-weekly lockdown since July 23. The TMC government had also announced a complete lockdown on specific days for the month of September however following the Centre’s ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines, which restricts the states/UTs from imposing lockdown outside containment zones, CM Mamata Banerjee said that she will discuss with the Centre the issue of enforcing the total shutdown.

Containment zones will be notified on the websites of the respective district collectors and by the states and Union Territories and information will also be shared with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as per Unlock 4 guidelines, a senior state government official said.

'Unlock 4' will come into effect across the country from September 1.

MHA extends Lockdown In Containment Zones

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), on Saturday, August 29, extended the current lockdown limited to containment zones till 30 September. The MHA released the detailed guidelines under 'Unlock 4' allowing resumption of Metro Rail services, social gatherings up to 100 people with social distancing, open-air theatres. Schools, colleges and other institutions, swimming pools, cinema halls, theatres, and similar places will remain shut. Centre has further directed states to not impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without MHA approval and to allow free movement of people and goods throughout the nation.

