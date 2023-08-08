West Bengal: One held in garment market's fire in Howrah

The West Bengal CID has arrested one person for his alleged involvement in the fire at Mangala Haat, one of the largest garment markets in eastern India, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The man was apprehended from his residence in Howrah on Monday night, he said.

"Evidence clearly showed his involvement (in the fire). He will be produced at a local court today," the CID officer said.

A massive fire broke out at Mangala Haat in Howrah district on July 20 night.

Many wholesale and retail cloth shops in the market, where textiles are traded, were burnt to ashes.

Some traders alleged that the fire was an act of sabotage.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had visited the fire-raged site, announced that the Criminal Investigation Department would conduct an inquiry into the incident.