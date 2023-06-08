West Bengal Panchayat Election In Single-phase, EC Announces Schedule

The West Bengal Panchayat election 2023 is scheduled to be held in a single phase on July 8, the Election Commission announced on Thursday. The filing of nominations to begin on June 9 till June 15. The last date of the withdrawal of nominations is June 20 and the results of the polls for the village councils will be announced on July 11, State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha said in a press conference.

The three-tier Panchayati Raj system in West Bengal consists of Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad. The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC swept the 2018 Panchayat polls as it swept 95% of the Zila parishad, 90% of panchayat samiti and 73% of gram panchayat seats.

State Election Commissioner, however, evaded a direct reply on whether the elections would be held under the supervision of central forces as demanded by opposition parties. The panchayat election is considered to be an indicator of which way the state will vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

According to the State Election Commission data, the TMC won 590 of the 825 Zila Parishad, 4,974 of 9,217 Panchayat Samiti and 21,269 Gram Panchayat seats in 2018. The BJP emerged as the second largest party by winning 22 Zila Parishad seats, 760 Panchayat Samiti seats and 5776 Gram Panchayat seats. The CPI(M) and the Congress parties were in close contest in Panchayat Samiti and Gram Panchayat elections with 111 seats and 133 seats, respectively. In the Zila Parishad election, Congress managed to win only six seats.

BJP alleges 'rigging has already begun'

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya claimed that the West Bengal State Election Commission has deliberately set a narrow timeline for the nomination of candidates. And this has been done on the instruction of CM Banerjee, he alleged.

At 5:30pm this evening, West Bengal State Election Commission, on instruction of Mamata Banerjee, has announced Panchayat Poll to be held on 8th Jul. Nominations to start tomorrow, i.e. 9th Jun and last date is 15th Jun (Sunday excluded). Just 5 days for approx 74,000 nominations… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 8, 2023

"Nominations to start tomorrow, i.e. 9th Jun and last date is 15th Jun (Sunday excluded). Just 5 days for approx 74,000 nominations across the state! The rigging has already begun. The small window for nominations is to preclude candidates of other political parties from filing," Malviya tweeted.

"Why is Mamata Banerjee even pretending to hold an election? She can straightaway announce the result," he further wrote.

(With PTI inputs)