West Bengal Panchayat Polls: SC Rejects Suvendu Adhikari's Plea Challenging HC Order

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari's appeal challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court declining to interfere with the state panchayat poll process was dismissed by Supreme Court on Thursday, April 6.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala said that it cannot stop elections midway when it is already scheduled.

"Interdicting an election is a serious matter and we cannot do that. We will not interfere. Sorry, Dismissed," the bench said.

BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, in his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) sought a re-assessment of the Schedule Caste/Scheduled Tribe figures in the state for the upcoming Panchayat elections. He was represented by senior advocate PS Patwalia.

The plea said that the present population figure of SC and ST in West Bengal should be based on the household survey, like that for other backward castes (OBCs). He said that there could not have been two separate yardsticks.

The petitioner said, "The notifications issued by the State Election Commission notifications dated 29.07.2022 and 02.08.2022 (impugned notifications), outlining the directives for conducting a State-wide survey to obtain relevant information about the Backward Classes at the level of gram Panchayat constituencies for delimitation purposes are bad and ought to be quashed."

He claimed that the decision of the state to use the 2011 census figure for the SC/ST population and 2022 figures for Backward Classes is deemed defective because it uses two different methods to ascertain the proportion of each population.

"How can we stop them from holding elections?" the Supreme Court asked.

Calcutta High Court refuses to interfere in Bengal Panchayat election process

On March 28, the Calcutta High Court declined to interfere with the Bengal panchayat poll process while maintaining that there is a substance in Adhikari's contention over the seat reservation criteria used for the elections.

The HC had stated that any interference at this point would lead to the postponement of the panchayat elections. The court left it to the West Bengal Election Commission to take a decision on the points raised by Adhikari over such reservation of seats.