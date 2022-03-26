West Bengal Police Recover 40 Crude Bombs From Birbhum's Margram; Probe Ordered

After the deadly massacre in Birbhum wherein eight innocent people were beaten and burnt alive, Birbhum Police on Saturday recovered 40 crude bombs from the Margram region of the Rampurhat of Birbhum district. The crude bombs were discovered after the police launched a massive operation in the area to capture the culprit. As per reports, the bombs were concealed in four buckets and were hidden behind an under-construction house.

The Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Nagendra Nath Tripathi has initiated an investigation in the case. This came after, CBI named 21 accused in the FIR and initiated the operations to nab them. Following an upheaval by the opposition parties and rising rage among people, CBI took over the investigation of the case on Friday after Calcutta High Court stepped in the matter and announced the CBI probe in the gruesome killings.

West Bengal | 40 crude bombs recovered in Margram, Rampurhat of Birbhum district. The crude bombs were concealed in 4 buckets and kept in the back of an under-construction house. Investigation has been initiated:Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Nagendra Nath Tripathi pic.twitter.com/pfrHa42Fcn — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2022

CBI takes over probe of Birbhum massacre

Earlier in the day, a 30-member team joined the investigation and reached the crime scene in Rampurhat. The CBI team included Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts from Delhi led by (DIG) ranked officer Akhilesh Singh. The Birbhum violence probe is being headed by a Joint Director-level officer. The team has been divided into three groups which left for Rampurhat today.

The central agency has registered an FIR against 21 accused in the case pertaining to the killing of eight people, including women and children in the Bagtoi village of West Bengal's Birbhum district. The CBI has filed the FIR under relevant Sections 147, 148, and 149 of the IPC on suspected offences of armed rioting.

At least eight people were beaten up, locked in rooms, and charred to death by miscreants on March 22. The incident is being viewed as a political killing as just a day before, the TMC panchayat leader from the area was murdered.

Under fire for the rampant political killings in the state, the West Bengal government led by CM Mamata Banerjee had constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Birbhum massacre. CM Banerjee visited the area on Thursday visited the area and met the kins of the victims. She also handed over a check of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and assured them that the culprits will be apprehended soon.

Image: ANI