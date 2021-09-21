West Bengal Post-poll Violence Case: CBI Files Another FIR In Murder Of BJP Supporter

In a recent update to the BJP supporter death case concerning the West Bengal post-poll violence, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, September 20, registered another FIR as the wife of the deceased alleged that her husband was killed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons in Nadia district. The CBI has registered FIR under IPC section 302 (murder), and an investigation is underway. Narayan Dey's wife, complainant Purnima Dey, said in her complaint that her husband was a Toto driver by profession, and on April 18, during the post-poll violence in Kanchannagar, he was returning home. And, he wasn't aware of the violent situation going on in the State.

BJP supporter's wife complaint read, "But as my husband Narayan Dey was known as a BJP supporter in the locality, a group of TMC goons surrounded him and brutally beat him. At that moment, police reached the spot and arrested everyone along with him". Explaining the horrifying event that happened on the day, Purnima Dey said that her husband fell ill as the TMC goons beat him up. Later, upon receiving bail from the court after three days, he was hospitalized at Burdwan Hospital. But, his health continued to deteriorate following this, he was transferred to the Motherland Nursing home in Khojbagan. And in Skylark Nursing Home in Borehat, the doctors gave up on him, and he was brought back home. On May 6, he breathed last.

She further said, "I was busy with the last rituals of my husband as per Hindu religion for the last few days, I could not contact any police official. Therefore, I humbly request you to investigate, identify and take legal action against those persons who killed an innocent person".

Another BJP worker killed in West Bengal

Abhijit Sarkar was killed in the Narkeldanga area of West Bengal by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. He was strangled to death with a cable wire. The incident enraged the BJP leaders and workers, and a violent clash was witnessed throughout the state. Later, his family filed several petitions for investigation in the matter, after which the Kolkata Police arrested seven people. A DNA test was ordered for Sarkar by the Calcutta High Court. Later, the court handed over the cases of post-poll violence to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). According to sources, the charge sheet, submitted before the Rampurhat court, contains the names of the two accused allegedly involved in the murder of a BJP worker.

(With ANI input)

Image: PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK