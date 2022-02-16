West Bengal Post-poll Violence: CBI Arrests 2 Absconders Accused Of Killing BJP Worker

In a significant development in the West Bengal post-poll violence case, the CBI on Wednesday apprehended two absconders accused of killing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Abhijit Sarkar. The accused have been produced before the competent court, Kolkata and were remanded to two days custody.

The absconders have been identified as Rahul Dey and Sourav Dey. As per the CBI, the two accused were among 7 individuals who are absconding after being accused of Sarkar's murder. The BJP worker was killed in the post-poll violence in the Narkeldanga area of West Bengal shortly after the election results were announced on May 2.

Primarily, around 20 individuals were accused of rioting and violence by the police. A charge sheet had been filed in the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sealdah against these 20 accused.

CBI announced Rs 50,000 reward on information about absconders

This comes almost a week after CBI, earlier last month, announced a cash reward of ₹50,000 in return for information about seven absconding accused persons in the case pertaining to the murder of Abhijit Sarkar. "CBI has declared a cash reward of Rs 50,000 against each and it will be given by the CBI to anyone who will give information leading to their arrest," read the order from CBI

The Sealdah Court has filed several cases against the accused persons, namely Arun Dey, Sukhdeo Poddar alias Sukha, Gopal Das alias Bishal Paul, Saurav Dey alias Guddu, Rahul Dey, Biswajit Das alias Bompa and Amit Das in the BJP worker's murder case.

On January 28, the CBI announced a cash reward of ₹50,000 for any information related to the five absconding accused persons and on Feb 10, the investigation agency announced ₹50,000 each for nine more accused persons in BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar's murder case.

CBI took over the investigation of the case after Calcutta HC’s order which was earlier registered at the Police Station of Narkeldanga. The two have been accused of beating the BJP worker brutally and vandalizing his house. As per the charge sheet filed by the CBI, the deceased BJP worker was rescued after being attacked, however, he could not be saved owing to the brutal blows levied on him.

With ANI Inputs

Image: PTI