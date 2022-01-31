West Bengal Post-poll Violence: CBI Opposes Bail Plea Of Mamata's Poll Agent At SC

The Central Bureau of Investigation has opposed the plea filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader SK Supiyan, who sought relief against custodial interrogation in the West Bengal post-poll violence. Supiyan was the election agent of the state's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, from where she contested the elections. Urging the Supreme Court to dismiss the plea, the CBI in its argument said that the petitioner's arrest was completely justified and a custodial inquiry was necessary to unearth a wider and larger conspiracy. It is pertinent to note that CBI is probing the matter which includes the murder of BJP politician Abhijit Sarkar in Nandigram

"Thus as per the material and statement on record pertaining to the offense in question, there are cogent reasons to justify the arrest of the petitioner and his custodial interrogation to unearth a wider and larger conspiracy of planned political rioting and revenge", the CBI said in its opposing plea as per ANI. The Supreme court was hearing the plea after the Calcutta High Court had rejected his anticipatory bail plea. Meanwhile, the apex court bench, comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai has adjourned the hearing till February 2.

Supiyan does not deserve relief, CBI says

Further arguing why Supiyan's plea should be rejected, the CBI said, "In view of the antecedents and the conduct of the accused as pointed out above, the petitioner/accused does not deserve the relief of anticipatory bail contemplated under section 438 of CrPC. The present petition is therefore liable to be dismissed".

The probe agency, citing statements from witnesses, accuses Supiyan of hatching a conspiracy on May 5, 2021, where he along with his acquaintances set out to 'teach a lesson to the Hindus', who voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against TMC. CBI, which is being represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, also accused that Supiyan led others to riot and murder and inflicting serious injuries, and this was the reason why CM Mamata Banerjee lost the election against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. CBI has been investigating the post-poll violence issue ever since the Calcutta High Court the agency to investigate the case.