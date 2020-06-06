West Bengal: Pradeep Bhandari Shares First Hand Account Of State’s COVID Mis-management

West Bengal has faced the double blow of the coronavirus pandemic and Cyclone Amphan. The state has so far reported 7,303 cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. 366 patients have died due to the disease, while 2,912 people have recovered.

The state government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has faced intense criticism over its handling of the health crisis, from underreporting infection cases and death count to the widespread violation of social distancing norms and poor enforcement of lockdown. Only after it was called out by federal officials and ministers, that there was some manner of course correction.

Jan ki Baat Founder and Psephologist Pradeep Bhandari travelled to the remote parts of West Bengal and brought a ground report on the ongoing crisis. Starting from Delhi, Bhandari, along with his team, travelled to the state's northern rural district of Malda where they explored the condition of migrants who have returned to the state from other corners of the country as well as of the locals.

With no government support, the destitute people have been forced to live in makeshift tents in forest areas as part of the policy for migrants to undergo mandatory quarantine once they arrive. Locals have complained of not receiving food, shelter or any medical attention from the state government. Most were not even tested for COVID-19.

