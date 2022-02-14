West Bengal: Primary Schools To Reopen On February 16, Ban On Int'l Flights Withdrawn

As the third wave of coronavirus has started to subside in the country, the West Bengal government on Monday, February 14, revised its COVID-19 guidelines. The state government has permitted the reopening of all primary and upper primary schools from February 16; however, night curfew will remain in force between 12 midnight and 5 am.

Schools had reopened for classes 8 to 12 on February 3 in the state, while open-air learning sessions for students up to class 7 started four days later under a project named 'Paray Shikshalay' (education centre at your locality).

"On reopening primary schools, we will wait for a few more days and review the COVID-19 situation. We have heard that a new variant (of the virus) is coming. We have to keep a tab on that," West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Thursday.

Ban on incoming international flights withdrawn in West Bengal

The Mamata Banerjee-led government has also withdrawn the ban on incoming international flights which will be effective from Tuesday. However, international passengers either have to be fully vaccinated or go through an RT-PCR test within 72 hours from the flight's departure.

This comes four days after the Health Ministry issued revised guidelines for international travellers, airlines and 'all points of entry (airports, seaports and land border)'. In view of economic activities that need to be taken up in an unhindered manner, the authorities compounded directives that came to effect on February 14. In the latest notification, the demarcation of countries ‘at-risk’ and other countries was removed.

COVID situation in West Bengal

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,10,901 after 512 new infections - 160 less than the previous day's figure - were reported on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the state health department. It said that the state recorded 27 fresh fatalities during the day, pushing the death toll to 21,017.

The state's positivity rate stood at 1.42%. In the past 24 hours, 35,944 samples were tested for coronavirus in West Bengal. Till now, 2,37,63,645 samples have been examined. The bulletin stated that 1,326 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, taking the discharge rate to 98.33%. So far, 19,77,241 people have been cured of COVID-19 in the state.