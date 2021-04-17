West Bengal Records Highest Single Day Covid-19 Spike Ahead Of 5th Phase Voting

West Bengal continues to record a higher number of COVID-19 cases with another record one-day spike of 6,910 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total count to 6,43,795 with 41,047 active cases. The surging figures were recorded in the state ahead of the fifth phase of voting scheduled on Saturday. With 26 deaths in 24 hours, the state's toll has risen to 10,506.

The political rallies and campaigning in the state are going on in full swing with lakhs of people coming together violating the norms of COVID-19. No social distancing and people are also seen without a mask in rallies of political leaders from both BJP and TMC. The guidelines set by Health Ministry were openly breached during campaigns in the first five phases of the election.

Steps taken by Election Commission (EC)

As the state is reporting higher COVID-19 cases and open violations of rules, the Election Commission (EC) on Friday directed new guidelines for campaigns. The silence period has been increased to 72 hours from 48 and it has been decided to curtail campaign timings. No campaigning will be allowed between 7 pm to 10 am. Previously it was allowed till 10 pm.

The decision has been made for the remaining three phases of voting.

"Silence period for rallies, public meetings, street plays, nukkad sabha, bike rallies, or any gathering for campaigning purposes shall be extended to 72 hours before the end of the poll for phase 6, phase 7, phase 8 in the state of West Bengal," added the order by EC.

The EC also took a dig at the open violations of COVID-19 norms by candidates/political leaders/campaigners who are supposed to lead the people, exposing themselves and the public to the danger of infection.

"wherein norms of social distancing, wearing of masks have been flouted in blatant of the commission's aforesaid guidelines," rebuked EC.

Phase V voting in Bengal

On Saturday, a total of 45 constituencies will be under voting across districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhan. Earlier West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had urged EC of clubbing remaining four phases together. Meanwhile, the capital city, Kolkata is also reported the highest-single day spike of 1,844 new cases and nine deaths in 24 hours.