West Bengal Registers 36,000 Weddings In 6 Weeks After Relaxing COVID Curbs

The West Bengal government has registered at least 36,000 marriages in the last six weeks. According to the court officials, the huge rush in weddings is owed to the number of marriages cancelled in April, May and June when the second wave of coronavirus almost wrecked the country. As per a media report, the state government handed over at least 9,946 marriage certificates in just 15 days in August. "The data is till August 15 as according to Hindu mythology, the customs don’t allow marriage after the Sawan period starts," said a government official. Further, he added that the Muslim population also had a significant share in the marriage numbers ahead of the Muharram period.

While speaking to News 18, Vedika, whose marriage was scheduled in July this year, said, “All the arrangements were made and even the venue was booked for July 1 when the coronavirus restrictions came into effect. After waiting for a few more days when we sensed that the restrictions might continue for a few more days our families decided to postpone the wedding." Vedika, a pastry chef by profession, said that she was happy to get married in the presence of her family members on July 15 with only 50 guests. She added that the guests were strictly advised to adhere to the covid guidelines.

General secretary of All Bengal Marriage Officers’ Association, Jayanta Kumar Mitra, said weddings gathered momentum from the second week of July, and by the month-end, they were rushing from venue to venue to register the marriages. Recently, the West Bengal government announced a slew of austerity measures to meet the unforeseen expenditure because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the West Bengal health ministry, 758 people were tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and currently, there are 9,635 active cases in the state.

