West Bengal Rejigs Biweekly Lockdown Days Once Again; Details Here

The West Bengal government has yet again changed the dates for the biweekly lockdown for August, enforced in order to curtail the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the state.

The new dates for the biweekly lockdown for August are: 5, 8, 20, 21, 27, 28, and 31.

"Several requests and appeals have been received from different quarters to relax complete lockdown on certain dates which are coinciding with some festivals and local community-based customs," the government order stated.

Previously, the dates for the month of August were: 5, 8, 16, 17, 23, 24, and 31.

This is the fourth time the Mamata Banerjee government has changed the dates. The changes were made to ensure they do not coincide with Bakr-Eid, Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Guidelines for bi-weekly lockdown

During the lockdown on the aforesaid days, all government and private offices, commercial establishments, public and private transport, and all activities not covered under exceptions as below shall remain closed:

Health services including the movement of health personnel/patients by public and private transport

Medicine shops and pharmacies

Law and order, courts, correctional services, fire, and emergency services

Electricity, water and conservancy services

Continuous process industries and Industries with in-house workers

Agriculture operations; Tea Garden operations in the field

Intrastate and interstate movement of goods

E-Commerce; Capital and debt market services as notified by SEBI

The order reiterated strict adherence to norms of physical distancing, wearing of masks, health, and hygiene protocol by citizens. It further states that the movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am except for the above mentioned essential and emergency activities.

