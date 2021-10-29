West Bengal Relaxes COVID Curbs; Local Trains At 50% Capacity, Schools To Reopen On Nov 16

The West Bengal government chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has revised the ongoing COVID restrictions and accorded some relaxations. The current ongoing restrictions were imposed in the state until October 31. This decision comes ahead of the series of festivities that the state was going to witness in the upcoming days. In the released order, night curfew for festivals such as Kali Puja, Diwali, and Chhat Puja has been relaxed.

What did the revised guideline say?

The revised guideline by the West Bengal government stated that the resumption of interstate local train travel could now be done with 50% capacity. Classes from 9-12 along with universities and colleges can begin operation from November 16 provided that the issued guidelines and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) are followed.

Coaching centres for competitive examinations can remain operational at 70% capacity. Cinema Halls and movie theatres along with other public gathering spots like stadiums, shopping malls, restaurants, and gyms have also been allowed to function at 70% capacity.

The closing time for the restaurant and bars is 11 p.m. (normal operational hours). With this, all non-emergency and non-essential services of government offices have now been allowed to function with 50% capacity, while government offices related to essential services can now function with 100% capacity.

Kali Pujo and Chath Puja relaxation in West Bengal

Post the festivities of Durga Puja, West Bengal had witnessed a sudden surge of COVID cases in the state. Following that, reports also came up about decreased immunity of double vaccinated personnel. CM Mamata Banerjee had urged an investigation on the same while raising questions to the Centre on the weakened immunity scenario.

Concerning the Kali Pujo, which is also a major festival among the locals, would see the night curfew getting relaxed from November 2 to 5. Relaxations have also been granted over the Chhat Puja celebration in the state, which would be held on November 10 and 11.

COVID situation in West Bengal

West Bengal Health department, via a bulletin, informed on Thursday that the state currently had 8,109 active Covid cases. With this, the total case tally of Bengal since the inception of the virus stood at 15,90,032. The positivity rate stood at 2.18%. The state department further added that in the last 24 hours, around 845 people had recovered from COVID, taking the cumulative recovery count to 15,62,818.

The recovery rate for the state stood at 99.29%. With this, the death toll reached 19,105, with the fatality rate lurking at figures around 1.20%.

Image Credit - Twitter (UMMAT E Muslima 21/Arpita)