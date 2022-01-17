West Bengal Relaxes COVID Restrictions In View Of Dip In Daily Cases; Check New Guidelines

As West Bengal continues to record a steep decline in COVID-19 cases, the state government on Monday announced a few relaxations in the state in its latest guidelines.

In the latest guidelines issued by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government, gymnasiums have been permitted to operate with 50% capacity till 9 pm. Besides, conducting Jatra in the state has also been permitted in a restricted manner with a 50% cap and a maximum of 200 people. Apart from this, the prior restrictions from outdoor shooting for films and TV programmes have also been revoked as they have been permitted to shoot in West Bengal while following COVID-19 appropriate protocols.

Here are the new guidelines:

i) Gyms may remain open with 50% of the capacity at a time up to 9 PM provided staff and users are fully vaccinated or are RT-PCR negative

ii) Jatra shall be allowed in a very restricted manner up to 9 PM only with 50% of capacity in an outdoor venue and in case of an indoor venue with a maximum of 200 people or 50% of the capacity, whichever is lower

iii) Outdoor shooting for films and TV programmes will be allowed with adherence to physical distancing and COVID appropriate protocols

Notably, the development comes as West Bengal recorded 9,385 new cases in the last 24 hours. Besides, 33 people succumbed to the disease on Monday.

COVID-19 situation in India

Witnessing a marginal dip, India registered 2,58,089 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. After this, the country's total number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 3,73,80,253, with 16,56,341 active cases. Active cases make for 4.43% of all infections. So far, 8,209 total Omicron cases have been discovered, which is up 6.02% from yesterday. The positivity rate was recorded at 19.65%.

As much as 1,51,740 people recuperated from COVID, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,52,37,461. As a result, the recovery rate now stands at 94.27%. Around 385 people lost their lives to COVID, bringing the total death toll to 4,86,451, according to the health ministry. On Sunday, India had reported 2,71,202 new COVID-19 cases, with a positive rate of 16.28%.

(Image: PTI)