Coronavirus: Second Case Reported In West Bengal; 22-yr Old Has Travel History To UK

The state of West Bengal on Friday reported its second positive Coronavirus case. A Kolkata resident with a travel history to the United Kingdom has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the state government officials, the 22-year-old boy was in-home quarantine since March 13 but showed no symptoms earlier. Since March 16, he was admitted to the Beleghata ID&BG hospital after he showed symptoms. All his family members have been asked to remain in-home quarantine. Two of his friends who had returned with him from the UK - one from Punjab and one from Chhatisgarh have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Man with recent travel history to UK tests positive for new coronavirus in West Bengal; second confirmed case in state: Govt official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 20, 2020

The first case of COVID-19 was reported in the state on March 17. A man with a travel history to London had tested positive for the virus and is receiving treatment at the IB hospital.

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Friday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 204. Four deaths have been reported in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster." The government has also decided to go into a partial lockdown as it ordered the shut down of all educational institutions, places of social gatherings like swimming pools, spas, gyms, museums, and cultural centers.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed the nation on the Coronavirus pandemic. During his address, the Prime Minister had advised the nation to take proper precautions to avoid getting infected from COVID-19 and advised the citizens to stay home for a few weeks.

