West Bengal reports 13 new COVID-19 cases

Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) West Bengal reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the Health Department said.

The toll remained at 21,200 with no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

The new cases were detected after testing 5,918 samples.

The state has so far registered 20,17,778 cases.

Thirty-four people recovered since Friday, taking the total recoveries to 19,96,250.

There are 328 active cases in the state at present. PTI SCH SOM SOM

