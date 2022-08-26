West Bengal Reports 232 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 More Deaths

West Bengal logged 232 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 21,06,019, a health department bulletin said.

Three more deaths due to the infection pushed the toll to 21,454.

Altogether 365 people were cured of the disease since Thursday, with the total number of people having recovered mounting to 20,81,465, the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 3,100 active cases The positivity rate stood at 2.23 per cent.

At least 10,423 samples were tested in the state since Thursday, raising the total clinical examinations conducted so far for detecting the disease to 2,62,46,356, the bulletin said As many as 1,30,419 people were jabbed with anti-COVID vaccines on Friday, it added. PTI SUS RMS RMS

