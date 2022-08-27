Last Updated:

West Bengal Reports 283 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 More Deaths

West Bengal reported 283 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 21,06,302, as per the health department.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
covid-19

Image: ANI


West Bengal reported 283 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 21,06,302, as per the health department.

The positivity rate was at 2.94 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 9,633 samples, it said. Three more people died in the state, following which the toll rose to 21,457, it added.

In the last 24 hours, 346 people have recovered, taking total recoveries to 20,81,811. 

Image: ANI

READ | COVID-19: Active cases in India decline to 90,707; daily positivity rate at 2.43%
READ | Maharashtra logs 1,846 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; active tally now 11,871
READ | India reports 9,520 new COVID-19 cases
READ | Mumbai logs 625 new COVID-19 cases, three casualties; active tally stands at 5,177
READ | Madhya Pradesh sees 77 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 469

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT