West Bengal Reports 443 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 10 New Deaths

West Bengal’s COVID-19 tally jumped to 15,79,906 as 443 more people tested positive for the infection on Saturday while 10 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 18,963, a health department bulletin said.

The 10 deaths were reported from North 24 Parganas (4), Nadia (2), and one each from Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Purba Medinipur, it said.

The state now has 7,445 active COVID-19 cases, while 15,53,498 people have recovered from the disease, including 501 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.33 per cent.

Since Friday, 19,018 samples have been tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of such tests to 1,86,50,035, it added.

