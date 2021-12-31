Last Updated:

West Bengal Reports 5 More Omicron Cases, Tally Rises To 16

Press Trust Of India

Kolkata, Dec 30 (PTI) Five persons, who returned to West Bengal from foreign countries recently, were found to be infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19, an official said on Thursday.

With this, the state's omicron tally rose to 16, he said.

Samples of six people diagnosed with COVID-19 were sent for genome sequencing as all of them returned from foreign countries. Of them, five people were found to be omicron-positive, the official said.

Among the new omicron patients is a five-year-old girl who returned from the UK, he said. PTI SCH SOM SOM

