West Bengal reports first COVID-19 death in a week

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) West Bengal on Saturday reported a COVID-19 death, after a week, a Health Department official said.

The deceased, a woman in her 60s from the North 24 Parganas district, was keeping unwell for quite some time, he said.

"She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Teghoria and was shifted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital after her condition deteriorated on June 2. She was on ventilation and breathed her last this morning," the official said. With this death, the state's COVID-19 toll rose to 21,205, he added.

In the last 24 hours, 31 new cases were reported, pushing the tally to 20,19,574, the department said in a bulletin.

Thirty-three more people recovered, taking the total recoveries to 19,97,994, it said.

There are 376 active cases in the state at present. The new cases were detected after testing 11,256 samples. PTI SCH SOM SOM

