Bengal To Introduce Immunity-building 'Arogya Sandesh' For Sweet-tooths To Fight Covid

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic when having healthy food habits becomes supremely important to build immunity, the West Bengal government has decided to re-introduce Bengali sweet "Sandesh", with a twist. The new Sandesh which the state government is planning to introduce consists of honey from Sundarbans which will help increase immunity, an official said on Sunday as quoted by News agency PTI.

The immunity-boosting confectionery by Bengal government is named as 'Arogya Sandesh' and apart from honey additionally has extracts of tulsi leaves, according to the official of the Animal Resources Development Department.

Quoting the official, PTI also reported that no artificial flavours would be added to the confectionery which will be available in the department's outlets in the city and neighbouring districts. The official added that the Sandesh will boost the immune system while clarifying that it is not an antidote to COVID-19. Reportedly, Sunderbans Affairs Minister Manturam Pakhira said the honey for making Arogya Sandesh will be collected from beehives in places such as Pirkhali, Jharkhali and other parts of the Sunderbans and it will be stored in a scientific manner.

Arogya Sandesh is expected to be in stores in another two months. A sweet shop chain of Kolkata had earlier this month introduced "Immunity Sandesh". The sweet shop had claimed that their Sandesh contains various herbs and spices such as Haldi (turmeric), tulsi, saffron, and cardamom and Himalayan honey to build immunity to fight the deadly Coronavirus.

