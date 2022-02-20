West Bengal: Senior TMC Min Sadhan Pande Dies In Mumbai; CM Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute

Minister for Consumer Affairs, Self Help Group and Self-Employment of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sadhan Pande passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday morning. Paying tributes to her colleague, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Our senior colleague, party leader and Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande has passed away today morning at Mumbai. Had a wonderful relationship for long. Deeply pained at this loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, followers."

Our senior colleague, party leader and Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande has passed away today morning at Mumbai. Had a wonderful relation for long. Deeply pained at this loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, followers. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 20, 2022

Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar also paid his respects to the senior cabinet minister, on social media. The West Bengal Governor said, "Sad news - Deeply pained at passing away of Senior Cabinet Minister Sadhan Pande today morning at Mumbai. Shared wonderful relationship and personal rapport with him beyond politics. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and followers. RIP! ॐ शांति ॐ (Om Shanti Om)."

Sadhan Pande was an MLA who worked for the Trinamool Congress party. The Minister was rushed to a hospital on Friday in a semi-conscious state after he complained of chest pain and breathlessness.

Image: Twitter/@PandeSadhan, ANI