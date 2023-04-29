West Bengal: Seven Arrested As Police Bust Inter-state Mobile Tower Theft Racket

Seven people were arrested from West Bengal and Bihar as an inter-state gang that was involved in stealing a mobile phone tower was busted, police said on Saturday. A 40-feet high mobile phone tower went missing from Barjora in Bankura district of West Bengal, following which the company which installed it filed a police complaint, they said.

During the investigation, police arrested the owner of the land on which the tower was installed. Based on the information given by him during interrogation, a man from Samastipur in Bihar and three people from Durlabhpur in Bankura were arrested, they added.

Following the leads provided by those arrested, police nabbed another person from Chatterjeehat in Howrah district, and one more person from Liluah in Hooghly district, and seized parts of the tower that was stolen.

The vehicle used for transporting the stolen items was also seized, police said.

A case has been filed, and a further investigation is underway to ascertain if the racket has committed similar crimes elsewhere, they said.