West Bengal Shocker: Video Of Cops Dragging Rape Victim's Mortal Remains Triggers Outrage

In a shameful incident in West Bengal, a video of police officials dragging a rape victim's body on the road surfaced on the internet. The video is linked to a heinous crime when a minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered by unidentified miscreants at Kaliaganj in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal.

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar spoke to the Republic Media Network and condemned the police insensitivity and said ''Cops are covering up the matter, and doing nothing else.''

Following the incident, anger has erupted across the state over the inhumane act by the Bengal police. A protest against the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl turned violent in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district after locals blocked roads and indulged in vandalism, forcing the police to resort to lathicharge and fire tear gas shells at them.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly hit out at the TMC-led West Bengal government over the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl. The BJP alleged that the police did not allow BJP MLAs to meet the victim’s family. They further accused the police of "diluting" the evidence.

A 17-year-old girl was found dead near a pond at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur on April 21, a day after she went missing on Thursday. The girl, a resident of Gangua village of the district, went missing since Thursday evening after she went for her tuition classes and could not be traced the entire night, despite extensive searches by her family members and local people. A missing complaint was lodged by her family members. The local people resisted the police when they went to recover the girl's body demanding immediate arrest of the culprits, a police officer said.