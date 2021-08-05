West Bengal: Siliguri Metropolitan Police Deploys Drones To Monitor Law & Order Situation

Siliguri Metropolitan Police Department in West Bengal has begun deploying drones for aerial surveillance to monitor the lawful decorum of the state. On Wednesday, the police told ANI that the drones are having a 48-megapixel camera of recording capability. It can also fly at half a kilometre height and cover a surveillance area of 3 to 4 kilometres.

The Police Commissioner of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police department, Gourav Sharma, stated that they introduced a much-needed aerial surveillance drone to the fleet. In terms of strategic position, Siliguri is highly significant. Thus, the department decided to deploy drones to monitor various activities taking on in the area. He added that during the COVID-19 pandemic, this would also assist the police in monitoring social gatherings, legal breaches, and night curfew restrictions.

According to the police, one drone will initially cover the city on a trial basis, but the number of drones will be expanded subsequently. As per ANI, the Police Commissioner said, “This aerial surveillance system will be used in different stages like festivals, law and order problems and to tackle traffic-related issues.”

Drones in use by police in different states

Drones have also been used by the Mumbai police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to monitor curfew breaches in residential areas like Andheri and Dharavi. Using artificial intelligence, position mapping, and high-definition cameras, drones are also operated by the Punjab police in Amritsar. Similar drone-based monitoring initiatives have been launched in Hyderabad and Kerala, with the latter even paying private people to control the drones.

On the other hand, the Delhi Police Department has barred drones/UAVs, microlight aircraft, hot air balloons, and other similar aircraft in the national capital until August 15. This decision has been taken after a recent drone strike happened on an Indian Air Force installation in Jammu. This has further sightings of many drones in the next few days.

According to the Delhi police department, anyone who disobeys the order and flies any item in the skies of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi before Independence Day would be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. This order came into being on July 16 and will stay in effect for 32 days. This will come to an end on August 16 unless withdrawn sooner.

COVID cases in West Bengal

The number of persons infected with Covid-19 in West Bengal increased to 15,30,024 on Tuesday, with 729 additional people testing positive for the virus, bringing the total number of people infected to 18,170.

Image Credit: Pixabay