West Bengal: Siliguri Police To Deploy Drones For Crowd Control During Durga Puja

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police Department has decided to deploy Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) or drones to monitor crowds in the city during the upcoming festive season in West Bengal. As a part of its security arrangements during the Durga Puja festival, camera-fitted drones will fly across the town to ensure crowd management and law and order.

Adding details about the extra layer of surveillance, Siliguri Commissioner of Police (CP) Gourav Sharma informed that he held a meeting with the puja committees on September 21 to learn about the measures undertaken by them.

Following the meeting with the puja organisers, CP Sharma said that the department has decided to monitor traffic congestion and crowds situation, especially during the massive gatherings during the six Durga Puja days. "The intention is to check that the crowd flow closely and if we find anything wrong immediate action will be taken," Gourav Sharma said. The enhanced security system will be initiated from Mahalaya and end on the day of idol immersion.

The devices will be handled by professionals who are trained to control the UAV flights and record moving images. The security arrangements were upgraded owing to the huge number of community and theme-based Pujas organised in North Bengal and mostly in the Siliguri Metropolitan (SMP) area. According to reports, West Bengal's Siliguri town is preparing for more than 600 pandals, while the entire North Bengal region is gearing up for around 3,000 pujas. In order to maintain high-accuracy, round-the-clock security, the SMP will also introduce an app full of emergency services for the people, "so that anyone can get the solution if there are any difficulties," CP Sharma said.

Bengal CM urges Puja committees to adhere to COVID protocols

Even though the Bengal government is yet to unveil the Durga Puja guide map, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged all the puja committees to celebrate the festival following the state's COVID protocol. As of now, West Bengal is still observing night curfews extended till September 30.

Meanwhile, the police department across the state is also due to start issuing online permissions for the organisers. However, it is expected that like last year, police officers and mobile teams along with flying squads will be vigilant in the streets. On the COVID front, since the massive second wave hit, Bengal has displayed a gradual drop in coronavirus cases throughout June, July, and August. As per the state health bulletin, currently, the state stands at a weekly average of 680 cases.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/ PTI /Unsplash)