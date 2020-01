Preparations are underway at Gangasagar, sub-division of South 24 Parganas for the Ganga Sagar Mela which is scheduled to be held on the day of Makar Sankranti on January 15. On this day, scores of devotees including foreigners take a holy dip in river Ganga and offer prayers at Kapila Muni Temple situated at Sagar Island of the state. Devotees have already begun to flock at Gangasagar to receive blessings at the esteemed temple.