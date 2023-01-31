West Bengal: STF's Anti-FICN Team Arrests 2 Assam-based Counterfeit Currency Racketeers

The West Bengal police with the Anti-FICN team of Special Task Force (STF) on Monday apprehended two Assam-based counterfeit currency racketeers -- Abdul Rejjak Khan and Shahar Ali.

Special Task Force (STF) officials further revealed that a huge amount of high-quality counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 500 denomination each, amounting to Rs 10 lakh, were recovered and seized from the two counterfeit currency racketeers.