West Bengal: STF's Anti-FICN Team Arrests 2 Assam-based Counterfeit Currency Racketeers

On Monday, the West Bengal police with the Anti-FICN team of Special Task Force (STF) arrested two Assam-based counterfeit currency racketeers.

Assam

Anti-FICN team of STF arrested two Assam-based counterfeit currency racketeers; (Image: ANI)


Special Task Force (STF) officials further revealed that a huge amount of high-quality counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 500 denomination each, amounting to Rs 10 lakh, were recovered and seized from the two counterfeit currency racketeers. 

