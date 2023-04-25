Last Updated:

West Bengal: Teen Brothers Drown In Subarnarekha In Jhargram

Two teenage boys drowned in a river in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Tuesday, police said.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Drown

Image: Pixabay


Two teenage boys drowned in a river in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Tuesday, police said.

Debabrata Shaw (17) and his cousin Chandan Shaw (15) got into the Subarnarekha river in Aradangri ghat area in Gopiballavpur 2 block for taking a bath, they said.

Debabrata, a resident of Shukaamrasole village, had come to his maternal uncle's home in Kharikashole to attend a wedding. Debabrata went to the river along with Chandan, his maternal uncle's son, to take a bath when the incident happened, police said.

READ | Face-off between BJP and TMC over IISCO steel plant land in West Bengal's Asansol

As the two brothers did not return home for long, their family started looking for them. Their bodies were found floating in the river and when taken to the Gopiballavpur hospital, doctors declared them dead, police said.

READ | West Bengal sees relief from scorching heat, light rain likely in next 24 hours
READ | CBI raids six locations in West Bengal and Karnataka over school jobs scam
READ | West Bengal: Locals, cops clash over minor's rape & death, BJP claims coverup by police

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT