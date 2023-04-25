West Bengal: Teen Brothers Drown In Subarnarekha In Jhargram

Two teenage boys drowned in a river in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Tuesday, police said.

Debabrata Shaw (17) and his cousin Chandan Shaw (15) got into the Subarnarekha river in Aradangri ghat area in Gopiballavpur 2 block for taking a bath, they said.

Debabrata, a resident of Shukaamrasole village, had come to his maternal uncle's home in Kharikashole to attend a wedding. Debabrata went to the river along with Chandan, his maternal uncle's son, to take a bath when the incident happened, police said.

As the two brothers did not return home for long, their family started looking for them. Their bodies were found floating in the river and when taken to the Gopiballavpur hospital, doctors declared them dead, police said.