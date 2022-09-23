West Bengal: This Puja Pandal Creates 'Vatican City' In Kolkata To Welcome Goddess Durga

Durga Puja is one of the biggest festivals in West Bengal and is celebrated with unparalleled enthusiasm in Kolkata. This year, it is set to turn Kolkata's Lake Town into the Vatican City of Rome.

Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal, located at Bidhannar in Kolkata, which enthralls the audience with its theme every year, has been designed on the theme of 'Vatican City' ahead of the much-awaited festival this year.

Celebrating the Golden Jubilee, Sree Bhoomi Sporting Club in its 50th year is set to recreate the Vatican City in Kolkata as the theme for their famous Puja after coming up with Bahubaali and Burj Khalifa.

Speaking to ANI, Sree Bhumi Sports Club president Sujit Bose said, “Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club is celebrating its 50th year this time. The theme of Pandal is Vatican City’s St. Peters Basilica.”

Sujit Bose further added that everyone has heard about the Vatican City of Rome, but only a few people have been able to see it by traveling abroad. "Their wish to visit Vatican City will be fulfilled through our pandals this year," he added.

“It took 60 days to design this pandal. More than 100 artisans came together to build this pandal. All arrangements have been made for the festival. last year, we constructed a grand pandal along the lines of Burj Khalifa," Sujit Bode told ANI.

Durga Pooja

Durga Pooja festival is majorly observed between September and October. The festival, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is celebrated with great fervor and devotion. Durga Puja, an auspicious event, symbolizes the victory of good over evil. It is a yearly celebration that honors the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Durga puja has become an inseparable part of Indian culture with innumerable people celebrating this festival in their own unique way while pertaining to tradition. Goddess Druga appeared from the fusion of all the gods’ energies in heaven to destroy Mahishasur. She had ten arms, and on each of them, she carried the most lethal weapon belonging to each God.

During the festival, devotees can be seen dressed in new garments, chanting aartis, visiting temples, handing out sweets, cleaning their homes, and some may even fast to express gratitude to the Goddess.

Image: Twitter@ANI