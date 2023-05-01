West Bengal: TMC Activist Dead, 25 Injured In Lightning Strikes During Rally In Bankura

A 40-year-old Trinamool Congress activist was killed and at least 25 others were injured in lightning strikes during Sunday’s thunderstorms in West Bengal’s Bankura district, police said.

The incident occurred during a party rally addressed by its national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at Indas.

Saber Mallick, who participated in the rally on Sunday, was taken to a hospital after the lightning struck a tree near the venue and declared dead by doctors in the health facility, a police officer said.

“Some TMC workers took shelter under the tree during the downpour. Mallick died and 25 others were injured after lightning struck it,” the officer said.

Seven of the 25 injured people were taken to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital as their condition was serious, he said.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by the lightning incident at Indas. We extend our condolences to the family of the deceased and will do our best to support them. We’re monitoring the situation and working with local authorities to provide medical assistance to the injured,” the party wrote on Twitter.

TMC youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya, who was addressing the rally when the incident occurred, rushed to the spot.

“We are all in a state of shock. Our leader Abhishek Banerjee asked us to help the injured and the family members of the deceased. We will bear all medical expenses of the injured.” The rally at Indas was part of the party’s outreach programme, ‘Trinamooley Nabajowar’ (new wave in Trinamool), undertaken by Banerjee ahead of the panchayat polls.