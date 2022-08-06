West Bengal: TMC Leader's Son And Wife Beaten Up By Job Seekers In Midnapore Area

In a shocking development, a local Trinamool Congress leader's son and wife were beaten up in West Bengal's East Midnapore district area by job seekers allegedly as the TMC leader extorted money in the name of giving jobs to them.

The incident happened in the East Midnapore area on Saturday morning when the agitated job seekers who gave money to the local TMC leader Shivshankar Naik, marched to his house in the Bhagabanpur area. It was alleged that TMC leader Naik has embezzled lakhs of money from several people on the pretext of giving them government jobs.

Tension prevailed in the Bhagabanpur area on Saturday morning when the angry job seekers vandalised Naik's house after realising that they were cheated by the TMC leader. Though the leader fled away, the agitated job seekers who gave lakhs of money to Naik, tied the TMC leader's son to a tree and had beaten him up. Naik's wife Molina who is Bhagabanpur's Panchayat Samiti member was also beaten up by the job seekers on Saturday allegedly as Naik embezzled lakhs of rupees from job seekers. Notably, police rushed to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control. It is pertinent to mention that as of now, no arrest has been made by the police.

It is significant to note that another TMC leader and former state minister Partha Chatterjee has been accused of corruption in the West Bengal SSC scam and is currently under ED's custody.

West Bengal SSC recruitment scam

Former West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide, Arpita Mukherjee and currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested after Rs 21 crore in cash and jewellery worth above Rs 1 crore were recovered from the Kolkata residence of Mukherjee, a close aide of the former minister. The Trinamool Congress, which has distanced itself from Chatterjee, axed him as a minister and suspended him from the party leaving it solely to him to defend himself in the Enforcement Directorate probe.