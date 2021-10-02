Last Updated:

West Bengal To Receive Heavy Rainfall, Districts Under Alert; Check Possible Impacts

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in the alerting areas of West Bengal might causes landslides, reduce visibility, water level rise in the rivers and many more

West Bengal

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a warning of ‘Orange and Yellow’ alert on certain regions of West Benegal on Saturday. As per a special bulletin issued by IMD, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, North and South Dinajpur districts, and a few more districts in West Bengal are likely to receive heavy rainfall from October 2 to 4. 

The bulletin further states that a low-pressure area has been created over west Bihar and connecting regions of East Uttar Pradesh. It has been expected that the low-pressure zone will travel towards the east and will approach east Bihar and bordering North Bengal on October 3 to 4. While, during the period of October 2 to 4, precipitation activity is predicted to intensify throughout the districts of north Bengal. 

Yellow and Orange alert around the places of West Bengal

Indian Meteorological Department bulletin has also stated that rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning are likely to happen over most of the north Bengal districts, meanwhile, the intensity of thunderstorms and rainfall will increase across the districts of south Bengal. As per the warnings issued by the IMD, the yellow warning has been given to the districts of Coochbehar, Malda, Murshidabad along with the above-mentioned places. Heavy downpour with 7-11 cm is expected in the yellow warning issued places.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall of 7-20 cm is anticipated in the places of Jalpaiguri, two places of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and two places of Coochbehar. As per IMD, a green alert means 'Light Rain', while a yellow alert means 'Moderate Rain', whereas an orange alert means 'Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall'. 

Possible impacts due to very heavy rainfall 

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in those areas will lead to the rise in the water level of rivers. The other possible impacts such as water logging in most of the low-lying areas of the municipal corporation. This might damage the vegetable crops in the fields. There is a huge possibility of landslides in the districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Due to heavy rain, people will experience low visibility in the hilly region. Upon giving warning, IMD has also suggested people stay at home and take shelter in ‘pucca’ (solid construction) structures during lightning occurrences. 

Earlier, on September 25, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) issued a warning to local fishermen in West Bengal about a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. Fishermen all around the West Bengal coastline had advised not to engage in deep-sea fishing, according to the IMD bulletin.

